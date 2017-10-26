Watch Marshawn Lynch go ‘beast mode’ on high school football players in practice

Marshawn Lynch going up against high school football players is just unfair.

Lynch is known for his powerful, bruising, downhill running style, and NFL’ers have struggled to wrap up and tackle him over the years. So it’s almost cruel for teenagers to attempt to accomplish that feat.

With Lynch currently serving a one-game suspension, he decided to practice with the Oakland Technical High School team this week, and it went as expected.

By that, we mean Lynch was nearly impossible to bring down, and he trampled multiple defenders during his time on the field. Check out some of the “highlights” in the video below.

Lynch is currently serving a suspension for making contact with an official, and will miss Sunday’s game against the Bills. He still seems to be hitting the field, though — at his former high school — just against a different level of competition.