Raiders punter Marquette King continues to be the most entertaining player in the NFL, at least as it relates to celebrations.

King often reminds us that punters are people, too, and does so by putting on a show for fans.

The Raiders special-teamer booted a punt 59 yards in the first half, backing the Chargers up to their own 7-yard line, and he was pumped about it.

He celebrated by doing his best Shawne Merriman impression, mimicking the former Chargers linebacker’s signature gesture.

Marquette King does Shawne Merriman’s ol’ celebration against the Chargers pic.twitter.com/P3ZDUAWF1J — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 15, 2017

