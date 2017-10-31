Watch LeBron James bust out Halloween dance moves in Pennywise the Clown costume at party

LeBron James held his annual Halloween party on Monday night, and, just like past years, it was lit.

The Cavs players showed off some great costumes (check them out here), and nearly all of James’ teammates were in attendance for the fun event.

James elected to dress as Pennywise the Clown from “It,” and he went all out, which you can see in the photo below.

James was seen dancing at one point during the party, and we’re suckers for dancing clowns, so here you go.