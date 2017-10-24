Watch Jordan Bell show off by throwing ball off backboard for dunk

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell already seems to be fitting in with the culture the rest of the team follows.
Bell had no problem showboating a bit after blocking a shot that led to a steal during Monday night’s game. Teammate JaVale McGee tapped the ball to him in the open floor, and he finished off the play with a dunk.
Not a simple one, either. Bell threw the ball off the backboard to himself, and then promptly slammed it home.
Gotta believe the Mavs weren’t happy about that one.
