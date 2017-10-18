The 2017-17 NBA Champions got their rings on Tuesday night, and the ceremony — like the Warriors — was fun to watch.
The Rockets elected to remain in the locker room during the presentation, and we can’t blame them.
As for the rings themselves, here’s what they look like. Notice the 83 diamonds — which represent the number of wins the team achieved during the regular season and playoffs.
The rings are nice, but unfortunately for the Dubs, their ring ceremony was spoiled by the Rockets, who came back from a 17-point deficit to leave Oracle Arena with a win.
