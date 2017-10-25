Vin Scully gets tremendous ovation at Game 1 of World Series (VIDEO)

Famed broadcaster Vin Scully returned to Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

It had been 29 years since the Dodgers last played in the World Series, so it wasn’t a surprise that Scully was there, even with him saying that he didn’t want to call the game.

What also wasn’t surprising was the warm reception that Scully received. Check out this ovation he got.

Vin just got a standing ovation at the World Series opener pic.twitter.com/ULLz5U1WAR — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 25, 2017

And it started before Scully even entered the stadium. Look at the crowd that mobbed him as he rolled up in a limo.

Yep, still the GOAT, and treated as such.