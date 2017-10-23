Usain Bolt, Bill Clinton hang out at F1 race (VIDEO)

Now that Usain Bolt has retired from international competition, he has time to hang out with other retired athletes and celebrities.

That includes former president Bill Clinton, apparently.

The two hit up the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin over the weekend, and mixed it up before the F1 race began.

Bolt apparently told Clinton he’s a “huge fan,” and some other stuff. Check out the video.

The two ladies’ men got along well with one another. No surprise there.