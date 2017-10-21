UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi jumps off defender’s shoulders into end zone for TD (VIDEO)

UCLA running back Bolu Olorunfunmi used some creativity to help find the end zone in Saturday’s game against Oregon.

In the third quarter of the Pac-12 matchup, Olorunfunmi received a handoff and picked up steam running with the football — headed for the end zone.

He was met by Ducks safety Mattrell McGraw, but clearly was not fazed. Olorunfunmi took flight and tried to leapfrog the Ducks defender, but came up just a bit short, and ended up landing on McGraw’s shoulders. Olorunfunmi actually stood on his opponent’s shoulders for a brief moment, and then jumped off them, into the end zone for the touchdown.

That’s one way to use a defender to your advantage.