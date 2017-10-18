The Warriors’ quest to repeat as NBA Champions didn’t get off to a good start at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, as the team blew a 17-point lead and suffered a 122-121 loss to the Rockets.

It initially looked as if the Warriors would pull off yet another double-digit win, as they took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. But the Rockets never gave up, using their perimeter shooting skills and rebounding prowess to chip away at the lead and pull off the victory in thrilling fashion.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant had a chance to win the game with a buzzer-beater, but even though he drained the shot, the ball was still in his hands when the final horn sounded, and the basket was waived off after the play was reviewed.

Twitter users had plenty to say about the thrilling game, and here are some of the best tweets about it.

Will @realDonaldTrump claim Warriors lost opening night because he dis-invited them from White House? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) October 18, 2017

The Warriors have now matched their entire loss total in the playoffs last year. I’m just sayin ¿? — Amanda Hajjar (@ahajjar24) October 18, 2017

warriors haven’t won a game since Ayesha said Steph has a foot fetish — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) October 18, 2017

I hate to state the obvious but it does indeed look like a rebuilding year for the @warriors. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) October 18, 2017

The memes and graphics did not disappoint, either.

The Warriors in their first game with Nick Young: pic.twitter.com/DKNvKddddF — The Ringer (@ringer) October 18, 2017

We got a qb in Watson

Astros are in the ALCS

Rockets just swindled the Warriors

Dynamo are in the playoffs As a Houstonian, I’M HYPED pic.twitter.com/EJCUvVOedN — H🤘 (@redstormtruper) October 18, 2017

Warriors lost. That’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/IFo0INQZJW — Porsha (@CherchezLaPorsh) October 18, 2017

warriors before the game & warriors after the game pic.twitter.com/WErdog7o74 — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) October 18, 2017

The Warriors are the worst team in the West. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/JFqQFwBT0k — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) October 18, 2017

Lastly, let’s take a look at some streaks that were snapped in the Warriors’ loss. Numbers never lie, and this infographic really puts the Rockets’ amazing comeback into perspective.

A lot of stats in Tuesday’s game seemed to point to a Warriors win. pic.twitter.com/kuQ7N5bbLq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2017

All in all, it was a great finish to an amazing game on NBA Opening Night.

