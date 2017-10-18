Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are now in their 18th season together, and they comprise one of the best quarterback-head coach duos in the NFL.

The two recently treated us to a funny moment, when Brady tried to show some love for his coach, and Belichick was not having it.

Brady initiated a handshake, which Belichick was good with, but when he leaned in to finish it off with a hug, that’s when the Patriots head coach had had enough.

And he shut it down quickly.

Tom Brady leans in for the bro hug. Bill Belichick is not about that life. pic.twitter.com/iwQB6pD1VN — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2017

Sometimes you have to set boundaries, and that’s what Belichick was doing in that funny sequence.

