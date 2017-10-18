Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are now in their 18th season together, and they comprise one of the best quarterback-head coach duos in the NFL.
The two recently treated us to a funny moment, when Brady tried to show some love for his coach, and Belichick was not having it.
Brady initiated a handshake, which Belichick was good with, but when he leaned in to finish it off with a hug, that’s when the Patriots head coach had had enough.
And he shut it down quickly.
Sometimes you have to set boundaries, and that’s what Belichick was doing in that funny sequence.
