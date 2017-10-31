Tom Brady, Gisele share photo of avocado toast Halloween costume

Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced that they would be sporting some sort of avocado toast costume for the holiday, but didn’t elaborate on what their couples costume would look like.
After seeing the two celebrities in costume, we’re now happy that they didn’t, because the photo that Gisele posted to Instagram on Tuesday wouldn’t have been as great as it is. The description to tease the costume was good, but couldn’t do the look justice. Check it out in the photo below.
Nailed it.
