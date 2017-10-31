Tom Brady, Gisele reveal plans for funny Halloween costume

Tom Brady may now be 40 years of age, but that doesn’t mean he’s outgrown Halloween.

Brady, on his weekly spot on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan show, was asked if he’d be partaking in the holiday on Tuesday night.

Sure enough, he’ll be doing just that.

His costume appears to reflect the foodies that he and wife Gisele are.

“I think we’re some type of avocado and toast,” he said. “I don’t know which one. My wife bought the costume.”

The hosts joked about what exactly his costume is, but he said Bundchen bought it on Amazon.

“Avocado and the toast,” Brady said. “I don’t know. My wife bought it.”

Added Brady: “I don’t know what I am going to be [avocado or toast]. Whatever costume fits.”

This isn’t a huge surprise, given Brady’s affinity for avocado ice cream. Anyway, rest assured that when Brady posts a photo of the two dressed in their Halloween garb, we’ll make sure to post it.