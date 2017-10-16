Let the Tiger Woods comeback talk officially begin.

Woods, who has been attempting to regain his previous form for the past five years, as he works to come back from a back injury, appears to finally be optimistic about his recovery.

The 14-time major winner posted a video showing off his new swing, with a caption of “smooth iron shots.”

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017

He even went full throwback and posted another video of him rocking his patented red shirt and black shorts look, which caused the Twitterverse to go nuts.

No one really knows if and when Woods will play in a tournament again, but he appears to be working toward making that happen sooner than later.

