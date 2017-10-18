Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a brutal knee injury in August 2016, and the team has been very careful in their approach to his recovery.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season, and was placed on the PUP list to start this year.

The Vikings signal-caller did take a big step forward in his recovery on Wednesday, when he hit the field to practice with the team for the first time since his injury. Take a look at some of the action in the videos below.

Teddy Bridgewater ever the leader at front during Vikings warmup pic.twitter.com/XtMeGRwlME — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 18, 2017

And here it is, Teddy Bridgewater on the practice field pic.twitter.com/iVyAx1MVDf — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) October 18, 2017

With Aaron Rodgers suffering a broken collarbone, the division title is officially up for grabs, so the Vikings will hope that Bridgewater can return sooner than later. Right now, however, it’s uncertain as to when he might be cleared to play in a game. The team is just taking it week by week.

