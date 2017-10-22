Stephen Curry throws mouthpiece at ref, gets ejected (VIDEO)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has made a habit of throwing his mouthpiece when he’s upset, but he took things a bit too far during Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies.

Curry drove the lane in the fourth quarter of the game, and finished at the rim — appearing to take some contact along the way as well. The two-time MVP Award winner expected to see a foul called to give him a chance at completing a three-point play, but that didn’t happen. Curry responded by throwing his mouthpiece at referee Scott Wall in frustration.

Steph Curry throws his mouthguard at ref & gets tossed, then KD gets tossed with him & points fans to his RING finger pic.twitter.com/h6ZVyISzvs — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 22, 2017

Curry was ejected immediately after hurling his mouthpiece at the official, but didn’t stop arguing about it. Teammate Kevin Durant then came to his aid, arguing with referee Brian Forte. Durant, too, was ejected, for reportedly using some foul language in communicating with the official.

The Warriors went on to lose the game, 111-101, and it probably wasn’t the Saturday night they had initially hoped for. Golden State is now off to a 1-2 start to begin the season.