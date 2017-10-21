Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan have funny reaction to Ben Simmons scoring

That goes for celebrities as well, which we learned during Friday night’s Celtics-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center.
It’s no secret that film director M. Night Shyamalan is a big Sixers fan, as he’s been seen at a number of games in the past. He was seated courtside with actor Samuel L. Jackson for the game, and had a funny reaction to Ben Simmons going coast-to-coast and scoring.
Simmons carved up the entire Celtics defense on the play, and Shyamalan pumped his fist in celebration.
We had a similar reaction after watching the play.
