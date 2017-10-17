Colts running back Robert Turbin saw his workload increase in the second half of Monday’s game against the Titans, for some reason.

But his success didn’t last all that long, as he was unfortunate to suffer a pretty brutal injury.

It happened with under three minutes in the game, when he was met by two Titans defenders, and attempted to finish off the play strong — refusing to go down. That caused him to land awkwardly — right on his elbow — and he may have dislocated it, which you can see in the video below.

Looks like a dislocated elbow for Robert Turbin. Ouchh. pic.twitter.com/0dpuAvaWG2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2017

The updates that are rolling in aren’t good, either.

Not a surprise, but Robert Turbin’s left arm in a sling in the locker room. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 17, 2017

Ouch — elbows aren’t supposed to twist that way.

