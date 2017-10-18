Redskins running back Chris Thompson is playing in his fourth season in the NFL, and he knows all about the “brotherly love” at Lincoln Financial Field.

That’s why he’s already made it clear to his family that he doesn’t want them attending Monday night’s game at the raucous venue.

Thompson appeared on ESPN 980 Wednesday, and revealed to the radio station’s listeners that he believes Eagles fans are among the “meanest” fans in football. And even though his family wants to attend the Monday Night Football showdown, he was clear that he doesn’t want them there.

“I heard that’s the one stadium you keep your family from going to,” Thompson said, as transcribed by The Washington Post. “My family will be here this week, and they were like ‘I want to come to the Philly game.’ I said absolutely not, you’re gonna have to wait until Dallas comes around. Because my step dad, he’s a big guy. And if he starts fighting, It’ll be real bad out there. I was told that right away my rookie year: keep your family away.”

Thompson is not alone in feeling that way, and certainly isn’t the first football player to advise their family and friends not to step foot in the lion’s den.

It’s a shame that visiting fans feel discouraged from attending games at the Linc, but Eagles fans don’t seem to feel that way. In fact, they relish in the way they defend their home turf.

