Patrick Beverley sends message to Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in season opener (VIDEO)

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball learned that it’s not a good idea to poke the bear on Thursday night.

Ball, who heading into the team’s season-opener against the Clippers, recently said he’s “going to go at” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, has a reputation for being one of the league’s best defenders.

Beverley sent a message to Ball during the game, for his attempt to “go at him,” during a few separate occasions during the game. In the video clip below, you can watch one of them, with Beverley banging Ball around near midcourt, and then trolling him by snatching the ball away from the Lakers rookie during the stoppage of play that followed.

Part of what makes Beverley so effective — aside from his athleticism — is his ability to get under his opponent’s skin. And it was personal on Thursday night, so he rose to the occasion and sent a message to the Lakers rookie.