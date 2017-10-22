Packers fan gets handsy with Aaron Jones during first-ever Lambeau Leap (VIDEO)

Packers running back Aaron Jones did his first Lambeau Leap after scoring the second touchdown of his career during Sunday’s game against the Saints, and received some “special treatment” from a fan in the stands in doing so.

Jones broke off a 46-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game, and celebrated accordingly. He leaped into the stands to celebrate with Packers fans, when a female in a yellow poncho got a bit too handsy with him. Check out the video below, which shows her rubbing him in areas she probably shouldn’t have been touching.

Twitter users poked fun at the odd sequence of events, as you might imagine they would.

Hey you pay that money for those seats it comes with a little privilege. Or maybe she works for the NFL Safety Committee just making sure the equipment works — C-Web (@mrpackman) October 22, 2017

The fan crossed the line there, and hopefully having her actions seen by millions of people will make her think twice about giving a touchdown rubdown next time.