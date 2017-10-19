The Atlanta Falcons are doing all they can to put the Super Bowl LI collapse behind them, but the memes and jokes just keep coming.

And to add insult to injury, brands haven’t stopped promoting products that commemorate one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in NFL history, either.

Nike is the most recent company to do just that, as they recently released some photos showing a pair of limited-edition sneakers they’ll be unveiling during the Super Bowl LI rematch on Sunday night.

The official release states the Air Force 1 Low sneakers are made from game-used balls, and they are a sight to behold. Check out the Patriots logo and the Super Bowl insignia on the shoes, and the laces, which are made from two used footballs.

Nike makes an Air Force 1 using game-used footballs to commemorate Patriots Super Bowl LI comeback, only pair to be auctioned by Pats pic.twitter.com/And94qgjue — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 19, 2017

The Patriots are set to auction off one pair of the limited-edition sneakers in the future, and all proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

Those are some of the most unique sports-themed sneakers we’ve ever seen.

