Nick Young pays tribute to Prince with Halloween costume
Lakers guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young is known for his flair, which is why his nickname suits him, so who he dressed up as for Halloween was a perfect fit.

Young dressed up as Prince on Tuesday to pay tribute to one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, and judging by his costume, he nailed it.

Check out Young’s facial expression, too, in this photo he posted on Instagram.

Swaggy P even looked like Prince in that photo.

