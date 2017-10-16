Steelers safety Mike Mitchell has been known to get into heated altercations with his opponents, and sometimes, he’ll even sneak in a dirty play when he can.

And he sure seemed to do that on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Chiefs, Mitchell appeared to dive right at Alex Smith’s legs. Smith stepped up in the pocket and prepared to throw, when Mitchell, from behind, dived right at his lower region and took the Chiefs quarterback out.

That’s about as dirty as it gets, Mike Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/piPXole7hS — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) October 15, 2017

How that wasn’t a penalty is beyond me, but we can rest assured it will be fine-worthy. Luckily, Smith was OK afterwards.

