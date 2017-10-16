Packers head coach Mike McCarthy clearly is not interested in answering questions about players that aren’t currently on the team’s roster, which was evident during a media session on Monday.

A reporter learned that lesson when he asked McCarthy if the team had any plans to reach out to Colin Kaepernick, who was born in Wisconsin, and the media member was shot down with a very direct response.

McCarthy first stated that the team didn’t plan on bringing in any players to compete for the starting quarterback job, but the reporter wasn’t satisfied with that answer. He followed up by asking McCarthy if the team planned to bring in Kaepernick to compete for a spot on the roster as a backup.

That didn’t go over well with McCarthy, and he raised his voice to make it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the question.

“Did you just listen to the question I just answered?” McCarthy asked. “I’ve got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. OK? We’re fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We’re committed to the path that we’re on. We need to play better as a football team.”

Don’t think Mike McCarthy has any interest in answering questions about Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/CbMrLlBS7L — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 16, 2017

Pro tip: Don’t ask McCarthy any more Kaepernick questions going forward.

