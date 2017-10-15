Sports fan Mia Khalifa hit up Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night, but she didn’t make it until the end of the game.

It’s not surprising that Khalifa was there, given that her new show with co-star Gilbert Arenas, “Out of Bounds,” premieres on Monday. The show will be filmed in the Los Angeles area, so it makes sense that the former adult film star decided to hit up Saturday’s game.

What was a bit surprising, however, is that she ended up getting kicked out of Dodger Stadium. It’s unclear as to why it happened, but this video shows her and a man she was with getting escorted out by security.

Dodgers score a run as @miakhalifa gets kicked out of the stadium for punching a dude in the jaw who tried taking a selfie! #ThatsSoCub pic.twitter.com/0MHcsGJvUL — Hooligan Baseball (@HoolyBaseball) October 15, 2017

The tweet showing the above video claims that Khalifa punched someone, but that is unconfirmed, and could just be an attempt to garner some attention. What we do know, however, is that she was indeed there. Khalifa tweeted out this video of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras — who once got exposed for sliding into her DMs — earlier in the game.

Hola mi friend pic.twitter.com/FMRrgaMhdr — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 15, 2017

It’s possible that this stunt has to do with Monday’s show, but it’s also possible that Khalifa got kicked out of the stadium legitimately. We’ll have a better idea once Monday rolls around.

