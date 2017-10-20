Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for contact with official

Marshawn Lynch’s ejection from Thursday’s game against the Chiefs isn’t the only discipline that has resulted from him making contact with an official.

Lynch has been suspended for one game by the league, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

This decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as many analysts and media members predicted a one-game suspension for the Raiders running back. Even head coach Jack Del Rio called Lynch’s actions “inexcusable” after the game.

In case you missed it, the play in question happened in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Chiefs-Raiders game. A small skirmish broke out after Marcus Peters was penalized for a late hit on Derek Carr, as the contact did not go over well with Carr’s teammates. Lynch came to the aid of his quarterback, running onto the field to lend his support. Things quickly went downhill, however, as Lynch got in the face of an official and grabbed the referee (which you can watch here), leading to an immediate ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct.

At the end of the day, this is just another dark cloud over Lynch’s 2017 campaign. His numbers have been underwhelming to say the least, with 72 carries for 266 yards so far. This on-field incident, however, was completely unnecessary, and certainly could have been avoided. Lynch inserted himself into a play he wasn’t even involved in, and now he’s paying for it.