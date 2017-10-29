Majority of Texans players kneel to protest Bob McNair’s comments before Seahawks game

It was clear that the Texans players would do some form of protest before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, and was really just a question of how they might do it.

They went the traditional route, that the NFL has seen a lot of this year. And they managed to get nearly the entire team to commit to it.

The photos below show the Texans players kneeling in solidarity on the sideline, which was the team’s response to team owner Bob McNair’s “inmate” comments.

It will be interesting to see if the Texans continue to do it going forward.