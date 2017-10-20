LOOK: Sad Lonzo Ball on bench shows Lakers rookie’s first official struggle face

It took only one game for Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball to be seen having a reaction on the bench that was worthy of going viral.

Ball, who initially boasted he would “go at” lockdown defender Patrick Beverley, saw his plan backfire in a big way on Thursday night, which you can see (here and here).

And at one point, in the fourth quarter, the Lakers rookie was seen seated on the bench, and he didn’t look all that happy.

Tough night for the rook pic.twitter.com/YSVKZDxJDX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2017

Ball was held to just three points on a one-for-six shooting performance. And, most importantly, we have now seen Ball’s first official NBA “struggle face.”