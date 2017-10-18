The (3-3) New York Jets have fared a lot of better than many predicted they would this season, and fans are excited that their team currently trails the Patriots by only one game for the division lead.

For the first time in years, there’s talk of dethroning Tom Brady and the Patriots, as the team looks to make a push for the AFC East title. New York gave New England all they could handle in Sunday’s game, and had a controversial call not gone against them, the Jets may have emerged victorious.

Fans are pumped up as a result, and one of them seems to have very high hopes about the team’s future. The male fan got a tattoo on his lower back that claims the Jets will be “SuperBowl LII Champs,” and that might be the hottest take in sports right now.

We predict that he’ll be regretting that ink job sooner than later.

