LOOK: Evil Nick Saban at Saints game is the best Nick Saban

When the Saints play at home in close proximity to Halloween, NFL fans are always treated to an amazing display of clever costumes by the New Orleans faithful.

Sunday’s game against the Bears was no different, as a Saints fan — who we can assume is an LSU fan as well — was seen rocking an “Evil Nick Saban” costume, and it was great.

Check out the devil horns and all — as well as the man, who really does look a lot like Saban.

“Evil Nick Saban” has shown up for Saints game today (📷 by @TraversWDSU) pic.twitter.com/sCljmQ1VJw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2017

Nailed it.