LOOK: Cavs players dress in costume for LeBron James’ Halloween Party

LeBron James hosting a Halloween party is starting to become a tradition that social media users look forward to.

This year’s event was no different, as Cavs players spared no expense in getting into costume. Check out some of the best looks from Monday night’s party.

Here are Kevin Love and J.R. Smith, dressed as Sting and a Conehead.

And for another great couples costume, check out Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union as Milli Vanilli.

Next, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones.”

omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

Here’s Isaiah Thomas as Eazy E.

And we can’t forget about Kyle Korver as Willy Wonka.

Last but certainly not least, here’s James as Pennywise the Clown from “It.”

Gotta admire the Cavs for embracing the spirit of Halloween. Those were some amazing costumes.