LeBron James used a clever method to take a stand against social injustice on NBA Opening Night.

James revealed the latest edition of his “15s” on Tuesday night, and the sneakers are pretty fresh. Aside from being stylish, though, they also preach “equality,” as that message is prominently displayed above the Nike Swoosh logo.

LeBron and his teammates are required to stand for the national anthem by league rules, so this is how he chose to send a message.

