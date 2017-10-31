LeBron James dresses as Pennywise the Clown for Halloween, nails the look

LeBron James got into the Halloween spirit in the best way possible on Monday.
Rather than throwing together some cheap, two-bit costume at the last minute, James went all out, clown-style.
James dressed as Pennywise the Clown from “It,” and he nailed the signature look, from top to bottom. Check out the makeup and costume, as well as the balloons. James spared no expense on this one.
Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈
Pennywise’s forehead seems to look a bit larger than we’re used to seeing. Am I right?
