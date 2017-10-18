Former Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving returned to Cleveland for the first time since being traded to the Celtics in August, and he didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from the fans at Quicken Loans Arena.

Irving was introduced during pregame introductions — wearing a Celtics jersey in a regular season game for the first time in his career — and he wasn’t showered with praise like what used to happen when he last played in the building. This time, the boo birds were out in full force, and they could be heard clear as day.

Check out the boos in the video clip below.

Kyrie’s introduction went as expected… pic.twitter.com/Kzc76dmmpH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2017

Well, that went as expected.

Related

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Kyrie Irving booed during pregame introductions in return to Cleveland