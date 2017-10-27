Kiko Alonso levels Joe Flacco with cheap shot, knocks him out of game (VIDEO)

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was the subject of much criticism after he put an unnecessary hit on Joe Flacco, knocking the Ravens quarterback out of the game.

It happened in the second quarter, when Flacco took off running on a third-and-ten scenario. He was later met by Alonso, who delivered a brutal blow right to Flacco’s head.

Flacco appeared to be knocked out for a brief moment as well.

Flacco entered concussion protocol, and was replaced by Ryan Mallett.