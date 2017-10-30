Kevin Durant puts Andre Drummond on skates with sick crossover (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant made one of the best defenders in the league look silly during Sunday’s game at Oracle Arena.

Durant worked on Andre Drummond near the top of the key in the fourth quarter of the game, and he used two consecutive crossover dribbles to get his opponent completely of balance. KD then blew by Drummond and finished off the play with a dunk.

Kevin Durant got Andre Drummond all messed up. pic.twitter.com/LiTRjJMQvh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 30, 2017

That was the result of when one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league is matched up against one of the NBA’s best defenders.