Kelly Oubre accidentally punches John Wall in the head (VIDEO)

Kelly Oubre Jr. is off to a great start on the court so far this season, and has made some tremendous strides in the development of his game.

But he needs to learn to be a bit more aware of his surroundings, especially when skirmishes are taking place.

Oubre punched teammate John Wall in the back of the head during the skirmish that broke out after Bradley Beal and Draymond Green wrestled each other to the ground in the second quarter of Friday night’s game (watch here). There was a Warriors player in the vicinity, but Wall was much closer to Oubre, so we have to question exactly what he was doing in the video clip below.

Same team, bro.