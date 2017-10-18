

Fact…for as long as there has been TV, there have been Halloween-themed shows.

That said, Tuesday night’s episode of “The Mick” knocked the trope out of the park.

Yes, that is the always hilarious Kaitlin Olson, donning her best mustache and mullet, dressed as Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. But, more impressive, is Olson’s co-star Carla Jimenez as fellow lefty Fernando Valenzuela.

Suffice it to say…Twitter was loving it!

That’s it, badass Randy Johnson is totally going to be my Halloween costume this year. Thanks, #TheMick — seriously though (@modrealness) October 18, 2017

#themick Fernando Valenzuela and The Big Unit” under the same roof — Lost in Tweets (@dellakwal) October 18, 2017

Mickey is surprisingly pulling off Randy Johnson. Job well done! #TheMick — WealthWithWhit (@ItsWealthyWhit) October 18, 2017

OMG @KaitlinOlson as Randy Johnson is the BEST thing. — Stephanie Voss (@ItsStephVoss) October 18, 2017

Are you dressed up as Randy Johnson? If so, FANTASTIC! #TheMick — Butch Thunderbird (@ButchTbird) October 18, 2017

Well played.

Related

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Kaitlin Olson as Randy Johnson is Everything