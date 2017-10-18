Fact…for as long as there has been TV, there have been Halloween-themed shows.
That said, Tuesday night’s episode of “The Mick” knocked the trope out of the park.
Yes, that is the always hilarious Kaitlin Olson, donning her best mustache and mullet, dressed as Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. But, more impressive, is Olson’s co-star Carla Jimenez as fellow lefty Fernando Valenzuela.
Suffice it to say…Twitter was loving it!
Well played.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Kaitlin Olson as Randy Johnson is Everything