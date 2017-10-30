Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve use matching shirts to show love for each other (PHOTO)

They haven’t been teammates for long, but the relationship between Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve is already pretty strong.

So much so that the “L” word has even been mentioned — by Altuve.

Altuve admitted he “loved’ Verlander after the Astros won Game 2, and now the two have shirts to commemorate the bromance.

The two are probably just happy they don’t have to face one another as members of opposing teams.