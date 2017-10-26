Justin Turner’s awesome customized World Series cleats with tongue-out theme (PHOTOS)

Justin Turner was the hero for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, so he certainly earned the right to rock some custom cleats in the game that followed.
That’s exactly what he did, sporting some customized kicks showing his massive beard and tongue sticking out for Game 2.
Also adding to the attention to detail: The words Turner wrote for an Instagram caption are on the side of the cleats.
Awesome.
