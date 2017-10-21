John Wall shakes Pistons defender with sick crossover move (VIDEO)

John Wall put a Pistons defender on skates during Friday night’s game, and it was fun to watch.

Wall was guarded by Reggie Jackson on the play, and was attempting to buy himself some space. He ended up doing that and more.

Jackson was guarding Wall a bit tightly, so the Wizards guard used a crossover stepback move to shake his defender. He then calmly drained a jumper to finish the play off.

Nice.