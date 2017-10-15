Cubs manager Joe Maddon absolutely lost it when catcher Willson Contreras tagged out Charlie Culberson for what appeared to be an out and momentum-changing play in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night.

Culberson was ruled out, but the play was reviewed, and Contreras was ruled to have blocked the plate. The run counted, and the Dodgers jumped out to a 5-2 lead.

That didn’t go over well with Maddon.

The Cubs manager got in an umpire’s face to argue the call, and began yelling at him in an angry fit.

Joe Maddon gets tossed after out at the plate overturned by the stupid Buster Posey rule. #NLCS #CHIvsLAD pic.twitter.com/aoVNxoYvsi — Fred Sox (@RealFredSox) October 15, 2017

Maddon was ejected for his actions, and continued to tee off about the rule during the press conference that followed. He’s always hated that rule, and made it very clear on Saturday.

Like it or not — that’s the rule.

