It’s no secret that the Cubs play with the same amount of energy and emotion during games — no matter what the score is.

That was on display in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, when Javier Baez was seen taunting Yasiel Puig — even though his team was trailing by five runs at the time.

It happened in the ninth inning of the game, when Puig attempted to stretch a single into a double. Kyle Schwarber fielded the ball and uncorked a throw toward second base, and Baez applied the tag before Puig was able to touch the bag. The Dodgers had a 6-1 lead at the time, and have dominated the series, but Baez still felt the need to troll Puig afterward as he stood over him. Check out this finger wag.

After Kyle Schwarber throw out Puig, Javier Baez did a ” no no no” to Puig after tagging him out pic.twitter.com/iuX3ouaYA8 — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) October 18, 2017

Puig may have been called out on the play, but the laugh is on Baez and the Cubs, as the Dodgers are one win away from sweeping the defending World Series champions.

Related

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Javier Baez taunts Yasiel Puig with finger wag after tagging him out (VIDEO)