James Harden shoves Mario Chalmers, skirmish erupts (VIDEO)

Monday’s battle of the two unbeaten teams at Toyota Center got a bit chippy late in the game.

The Rockets had a 88-78 lead in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, but Memphis closed the game on a 20-2 run to emerge victorious.

A key play in the game happened with the score tied at 88-88, when Rockets star James Harden set a hard screen on Mario Chalmers, sending him to the floor. The pick appeared to be legal, but he was called for an offensive foul. Chalmers didn’t like it, so he stuck out his foot and tripped up Harden. That didn’t sit well with the Rockets guard, who then gave Chalmers a hard shove in response.

A skirmish then erupted, with the officials in the middle of it, but it was quickly broken up.

Both Harden and Chalmers were hit with technical fouls, and cooler heads eventually prevailed. But it was the Grizzlies who got the last laugh, in the form of a huge road win. Memphis is clearly the most surprising undefeated team of the season so far, with victories over the Warriors and Rockets.