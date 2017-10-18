The Celtics’ biggest free-agent acquisition of the summer went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of his first game with the team, and it was hard to watch.

Gordon Hayward went up for a rebound midway through the opening stanza, landed awkwardly and stayed down for awhile. It looked as if he broke his leg.

He was eventually carted off the court for further evaluation.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spoke about Hayward’s injury after the game.

.@celtics HC Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward’s injury. pic.twitter.com/AjzIZx1pUl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 18, 2017

Here are some updates on Hayward’s injury.

Officials tell me Gordon Hayward is being flown via MedFlight to Boston. He will then be taken to NE Baptist Hosp in Boston. Our best to him — Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) October 18, 2017

If Hayward did avoid ligament damage, he could possibly return later in the season. We’ll see what the further testing/MRI reveals, and hope for a swift recovery.

