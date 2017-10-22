Giannis Antetokounmpo dedicates 44-point performance to late father with game ball

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force in Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers, and his 44-point contribution was a big reason Milwaukee was able to pull off the victory.

Antetokounmpo was incredibly efficient from the floor, as he made 17 of 23 field goals he attempted. It was one of the best offensive showings of his entire career, and he dedicated it to a special person that has had a tremendous impact on his life.

Giannis’ father, Charles, tragically passed away roughly a month ago after suffering a heart attack. To honor him, Giannis dedicated Saturday’s game ball to his father.

“This is for daddy,” Antetokounmpo wrote on the basketball. “We got a win tonight and I got 44 points.”

Here’s what the game ball looks like.

Antetokounmpo was asked about the impact his father had on his game by reporters after Saturday’s matchup.

“It’s special,” he said, via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Going forward I think that motivates me on a daily basis just playing hard for my family, especially for my dad because he loved to see us play. This is just the beginning. I’m not done yet. We’ve got 79 more games plus playoffs, hopefully. It’s just the beginning. Hopefully he’s seeing us from above and he’s proud of us.”

It was a great gesture by Antetokounmpo, and it shows what type of person he is, and what he holds dear to his heart.