George W. Bush throws out first pitch at Game 5 of World Series (VIDEO)

The Astros enlisted the help of a former MLB team owner in helping get Game 5 of the World Series underway.

Former president H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, took the field at Minute Maid Park before the game began, tasked with throwing out the first pitch. H.W. Bush then handed the ball to his son, who made his way out to the mound, and initially motioned as if he was going to throw from the rubber. He then turned back around and casually hurled the ball toward home plate.

The throw was a good one and had some serious zip on it.

The two last threw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the 2010 World Series.