Frank Clark’s attempt to leap over Lamar Miller fails miserably (VIDEO)

Texans running back Lamar Miller showed off his ability to pick up the blitz during Sunday’s game, and a Seahawks defensive end was on the wrong end of the highlight reel as a result.

It happened when the Texans dialed up a quick screen, with Frank Clark blitzing off the edge attempting to disrupt the throw. Miller was in charge of picking up Clark, and did so perfectly.

Clark attempted to leap over the Texans running back to get to Deshaun Watson, but instead ended up landing on Miller’s back — sending them both to the ground as a result.

That didn’t work out well.