FOX’s broadcast error interrupts 49ers-Eagles game with James Franco movie

NFL fans were surprised when a football game that was broadcast on FOX was interrupted by a completely different type of programming that had absolutely nothing to do with the matchup on the gridiron.

It happened during Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game, which FOX aired for fans. At one point, however, viewers were treated to some bonus footage — James Franco in “This Is The End.”

Check out how the game was interrupted by the movie, which then followed with footage from the Panthers-Buccaneers game.

FOX was just trying to give its viewers more bang for their buck, or something.