Warriors guard Klay Thompson may either have a long-lost brother or a doppelganger, judging by what we saw during Tuesday night’s season-opener at Oracle Arena.

A fan who looked just like Thompson was spotted behind the Warriors’ bench, and he resembled the Warriors star so closely that it was hard to tell the difference between them.

The Thompson lookalike had the same hair, goatee, jersey and facial features, and you can see him featured in the photo below.

This fake Klay Thompson in the crowd is incredible pic.twitter.com/bxhLexK61G — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) October 18, 2017

Here’s a great side-by-side comparison of the two. Can you tell the difference between them?

If Thompson ever stars in a movie and needs a stunt double, this fan would be the perfect candidate for the job.

Related

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Fan at game impersonates Klay Thompson, looks exactly like him